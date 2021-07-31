Odisha Reduces Residency Period For Promotion Of Primary School Teachers

Odisha government reduces residency period for promotion of primary school teachers (Representational)

As the Odisha government decided to reduce the residency period, as many as 63,303 primary school teachers across the state will be promoted, said the Chief Minister's office. In addition, teaching posts for a variety of subjects will also be filled at the Upper primary level along with the posts of headmasters at the primary and upper primary levels.

"The Chief Minister hoped that the promotion of teachers and filling of the vacant posts in primary schools would improve the management as well as the academic environment," read an official statement from CMO.

"With the implementation of the proposal, 29,759 assistant teachers who are currently at level 5 (a) will be promoted to level 5 (b) similarly as many as 29,759 senior teachers currently at level 5 (b) will be promoted to Level-4 immediately. In addition, 3785 headmasters who are at level 4 will be promoted to Level 3 by September 2021," the statement added.

It further said, "Besides, residency period for Assistant Teachers in level 5 (B) has been reduced to 6 months from existing one year, while the residency period has been reduced to one year from 2 years for promotion to level 3 from level 4."

As per the statement in 2019, the cadre of primary teachers was restructured and 51,164 teaching posts were created in place of 21,476 posts at level 4 and 18,769 teaching posts were created in place of 9,305 posts in Level 3.

