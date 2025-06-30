Advertisement
Watch: Small Boy Tries To Escape School, Sweet Video Shared By Teacher Melts Hearts

The video shows that managing a classroom of energetic and curious kindergarteners can be overwhelming.

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
Watch: Small Boy Tries To Escape School, Sweet Video Shared By Teacher Melts Hearts

A video showed a little boy running away from school in Arunachal Pradesh, with a backpack swinging on one shoulder. The boy, around four years old, looked upset and crying in the video shared by a primary school teacher, who called it a "struggle" that teachers go through every day. The teacher, Sonam Jangmu, was seen chasing the boy, pleading with him to come back to the class, but the child was adamant and even sat down on the road in protest.

Watch the video here:

To lure him back, Jangmu offered a packet of muffins. The boy took it, along with the lunchbox that the teacher was seen giving in the video. Jangmu's sweet reaction was loved by many internet users, with the video going viral on social media, with over 4 million likes so far.

One user wrote, "Kudos to the baby who remembered to carry his bag in the dramatic escape." Another liked his green dress, "Look a that little cool dress he wear."

"He wants to bunk the class," one user wrote, while another said, "So cute why did you stop him."

The video shows that managing a classroom of energetic and curious kindergarteners can be overwhelming. Working with children can be physically demanding, requiring teachers to be energetic, patient and flexible. They often do not want to go to school, with teachers opting for various ways to persuade them to come to school daily.

At such a young age, children may struggle with emotional regulation, separation anxiety or social skills. Teachers need to provide emotional support and guidance while maintaining a positive classroom environment.

