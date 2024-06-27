15 Students Ragged At Arunachal Boarding School, 5 Seniors Suspended

Guardians have demanded strict action against the guilty students

At least 15 students at a boarding school in Arunachal Pradesh's Changlang received serious injuries after they were allegedly ragged by their seniors.



According to sources, the Class 8 students were ragged by Class 11 students at the Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya in Bordumsa on Tuesday when they were having lunch after school.

Rajiv Ranjan, the Principal of the school, said that five students have been suspended based on the decision of a disciplinary committee that convened following the incident.

Disturbing visuals of the incident have surfaced, highlighting the severity of the physical torture inflicted on the students. Many students received serious bruises on their backs and legs.

Mr Ranjan also said that a meeting of the school's Parent Teacher Council has been scheduled for today to discuss further actions.

Guardians have demanded strict action against the guilty students and the school administration.

The boarding school accommodates 530 students and 18 teachers.