Video Captures Madhya Pradesh Government School Teacher Torturing Students, Suspension Follows

A video from a government school in Madhya Pradesh has sent shockwaves across the state. The footage, which has gone viral on social media, shows head teacher Mahesh Chaudhary torturing his students inside the classroom.

The incident took place on August 26 at the Government Primary School in Arjuni village in Kurai, Seoni district. In the video, Chaudhary is seen pressing the mouth of a six-year-old boy, Ravi Bhalavi, before forcing him to lie on the ground. He then places a stick on the child's spine and presses down, leaving a deep wound on his back. Another part of the video shows him thrashing a young girl.

Parents claim this was not an isolated incident. Complaints had reportedly been piling up against Chaudhary for routinely assaulting children. The matter escalated when District Panchayat Vice President Rakesh Sanodia conducted a surprise inspection at the school and found Chaudhary physically abusing students in his presence. Families of several children confirmed the ongoing abuse and demanded strict action.

Taking cognizance of the viral video, the district administration swiftly formed a three-member probe committee. Based on its findings, Assistant Commissioner of the Tribal Affairs Department, Amar Singh Uike, ordered Chaudhary's suspension. He has since been attached to the Block Officer's office in Ghansor.

Meanwhile, the police have registered a case following a complaint by the victim's father, Vijay Bhalavi. Charges have been filed under Section 296, 115(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), along with multiple provisions of the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. The administration is also providing medical support to the injured child.



