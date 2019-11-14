Odisha Public Service Commission Announces 3,278 Medical Officer Vacancies

Odisha Public Service Commisison has announced more than 3000 Medical officer vacancies

Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has announced recruitment to the post of Medical Officers (Assistant Surgeon) in Group-A (Junior Branch) of the Odisha Medical and Health Services Cadre. There are 3278 vacancies to be filled through this recruitment. The online application process will begin on November 16 and conclude on December 5, 2019.

An applicant must have a MBBS or equivalent Degree from a Medical College or Medical Institution recognised by the Medical Council of India. They must also have a valid registration certificate under the Odisha Medical "Registration Rules 1965". Applicants having Degrees from Universities of Foreign Countries must possess the required conversion certificates recognised by Medical Council of India (MCI) in case of candidate.

The candidate applying for the recruitment should not be younger than 21 years or older than 32 years. The age limit will be calculated as on January 1, 2020.

The Commission will allow relaxation in the upper age limit to candidates who belong to certain specific categories.

"The upper age limit prescribed above shall be relaxable by 5 (five) years for candidates belonging to the categories of Socially & Educationally Backward Classes (S.E.B.C), Scheduled Castes (S.C.), Scheduled Tribes (S.T.), Women, Ex-Servicemen and by cumulative 10 (ten) years for candidates belonging to Physically Handicapped category, whose permanent disability is 40% and more."

The selection of candidates will be on the basis of performance in a written test. The written test will tentatively be held on December 22. There will be one paper carrying 200 marks. The minimum qualifying marks will be decided by the Commission.

