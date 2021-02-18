Odisha: Jobs For Graduates In High Court; 202 Vacancies To Be Filled

Orissa High Court has announced to recruit 202 Assistant Section Officers.

Orissa High Court, Cuttack has announced to fill 202 vacancies in Assistant Section Officer post. Graduates having knowledge in computer application and between 21-32 years of age as on August 1 are eligible for this post. The application forms are available on the official website. Candidates can fill and submit the forms on or before March 20.

Assistant Section Officer is a group B post in the scale of pay of Rs 35,400-1,12,400.

The upper age limit is relaxable as per government rule.

Candidates will be selected on the basis of a preliminary exam, a written exam, computer application test and interview.

The preliminary exam will be objective type. Candidates who qualify this exam will sit in the main exam.

The main exam will have questions from general awareness, reasoning, mathematics and English. English paper will be qualifying in nature, however, for candidates who score less than the minimum marks as given in the notification the other papers will not be evaluated. The marks secured in the English exam will not be considered while deciding the final merit list, it has been mentioned in the job notice.

The computer exam will also be qualifying in nature, however candidates have to score the minimum mark in order to be shortlisted for the interview.

The interview will carry a total of 40 marks.

