Odisha Government To Recruit 351 Veterinary Assistant Surgeons

OPSC to begin Veterinary Assistant Surgeons' recruitment from June 18

The Odisha government will recruit a total of 351 Veterinary Assistant Surgeons in Odisha Veterinary Service under the Fisheries and Animal Resources Development Department. The Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) will start the recruitment process on June 18. The last date for submission of registered applications is July 23.

Candidates with Bachelor's degree in Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Science and have registered under the Odisha Veterinary Practitioners Act 1970 are eligible to apply. The age of the candidate should be between 21-32 years and relaxation in age limit will be given as per government rules, the Commission has said.

Selection to Veterinary Assistant Surgeon post will be through a written test and interview. The written test will be held at Cuttack or Bhubaneswar.

The Commission had postponed several exams, including the state civil services preliminary exam, due to rising cases of COVID-19. The Commission has rescheduled the exams from June 28 onwards. The exams for which the Commission has released new dates are junior assistant preliminary test, assistant scientific officer main exam, combined police service main exam 2018 and 2017, food safety officer 2019, junior engineer exam 2019 and other exams. So far, the new date for state civil services exam has not been announced by the Commission.

