Odisha Public Service Commission Schedules Job Exams From June 28

OPSC has scheduled pending exams from June 28.

Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has scheduled pending job exams from June 28. These are the exams that could not be held due to COVID-19 pandemic and were postponed. The Commission had cancelled many exams including the state civil services preliminary exam in view of the COVID-19 crisis.

The exams for which the Commission has released new dates are junior assistant preliminary test, assistant scientific officer main exam, combined police service main exam 2018 and 2017, food safety officer 2019, junior engineer exam 2019 and other exams.

"The Commission has tentatively scheduled/ re-scheduled the following examinations to be conducted during the month of June 2021 onwards. The schedules are subject to changes depending on the COVID-19 pandemic situation," the OPSC has said.

On May 3, the Commission had said that the state civil services preliminary exam which was scheduled to be held from May 5 to May 19 has been postponed due to the Covid situation and the lockdown imposed in the state. "The details of the programme of the said exam shall be notified in due course. The candidates are advised to visit the website of the Commission, opsc.gov.in, regularly for further information in the matter," the Commission had said in the notification.

