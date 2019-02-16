NVS Recruitment 2019: Last Date Extended For Application Fee Submission

NVS has extended last date for application fee submission for 2019 recruitment drive

The last date to submit application fees for Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya Recruitment Drive 2019 has been extended. Now applicants will be allowed to submit application fee through Debit Card, Credit Crad, or Netbanking through SB Collect System of State Bank of India till February 17, 2019 up to 11:45 pm. Applicants should note that the date has been extended only for application fee submission.

A total of 251 vacancies were announced by NVS in principal, postgraduate teachers, assistant and computer operator.

The post-wise application fee to be paid is as given below:

Principal-Rs.1500

Assistant Commissioner (Administration)-Rs.1500

PGTs-Rs.1000

Assistant-Rs.800

Computer Operator-Rs.800

No fee is required to be paid by candidates belonging to SC/ST/PH categories and Female candidates, hence, the steps for payment of fees will not be applicable to them in online application form.

The application link can be found at www.navodaya.gov.in and www.nvsrect2019.org.

NVS will conduct written exam for selecting candidates. The exam is likely to be held in the last week of March. Admit cards for the exam will be released on March 10.

Click here for more Jobs News