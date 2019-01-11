Job Opportunities At Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas

NVS Recruitment 2019 For Teacher, Principal, Computer Operator Posts

Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS) has announced to fill up various posts in Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas and the NVS headquarters and regional offices. A total of 251 vacancies have been announced by NVS in principal, postgraduate teachers, assistant and computer operator. Candidates can submit their applications online at navodaya.gov.in. Online registration will begin on January 15. NVS has 08 regional offices at Bhopal, Chandigarh, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Pune & Shillong and more than 630 Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas all over India except in the State of Tamil Nadu.

NVS will conduct written exam for selecting candidates. The exam is likely to be held in the last week of March. Admit cards for the exam will be released on March 10.

Vacancy Details

Principal: 25 posts

Assistant: 2 posts

Computer Operator: 3 posts

Post Graduate Teacher/ PGT (Biology, Chemistry, Commerce, Economics, Geography, Hindi, History, Maths, Physics and IT): 218 posts

For posts other than principal and teacher, graduates are eligible to apply. Applicants must have knowledge of computer operations. Those applying for computer operator post, must have one year computer diploma from a recognized institution.

PGT applicants should have two year integrated post graduate course from regional college of education of NCERT in the concerned subject with at least 50% marks in aggregate or master's degree from a recognized university with at least 50% marks in aggregate.

