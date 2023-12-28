Government Organisation Hiring Scientists, Salary Up To Rs 1.77 Lakh

NTRO Recruitment 2023: Shortlisting based on candidates' GATE scores in relevant subjects.

The National Technical Research Organisation (NTRO), a technical intelligence agency of India, is currently accepting applications for various scientist positions. The recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 74 vacant posts. Interested and eligible candidates can submit their applications online before January 19, 2024. These positions fall under the General Central Civil Service, Group 'A' (Gazetted, non-ministerial) in disciplines such as Electronics and communications, Computer Science, Geo-Informatics, and Remote Sensing.

Candidates will undergo shortlisting based on their GATE scores in the respective subject or field.

NTRO Recruitment 2023: Discipline-wise vacancies

Electronics & Communications - 35

Computer Science - 33

Geo-Informatics and Remote Sensing - 6

NTRO Recruitment 2023: Educational Qualification

For the Electronics and communications discipline, candidates must possess a first-class master's degree in Science in Electronics/Electronics & Computer Science/Applied Electronics/Radio Physics & Electronics or Mathematics from a recognized University or institute. Alternatively, a first-class bachelor's degree in Engineering or Technology in relevant fields is acceptable. Additionally, candidates should know computer applications.

NTRO Recruitment 2023: Age Criteria

Applicants must not surpass the age limit of 30 years as of the eligibility date, with the provision for a relaxation of up to five years for individuals serving in Central Government roles, following the guidelines or directives issued by the Central Government.

NTRO Recruitment 2023: Steps to apply

Go to the official website ntro.gov.in.

Click on the "NTRO Scientist B Recruitment 2023" link on the homepage.

Provide the required information.

Complete the submission of the application form.

Attach all necessary documents.

Retain a printed copy of the application for future use.

NTRO Recruitment 2023: Pay scale

Those selected will receive a salary in the range of Rs 56,100 - 1,77,500.

In addition to the above, the following facilities/allowances are also admissible: -

Annual Increment, medical facilities for self and dependent family members, LTC facilities (for self and dependent family members), children's education allowance, government accommodation (as per entitlement, instead of HRA) - subject to availability, etc.

NTRO Recruitment 2023: Service Conditions

The candidates appointed as Scientist 'B' are liable to serve across the country, including field service and service on sea platforms, in respect of such work as may be approved by the organization in the public interest. They will be on probation for 2 years.

For specific information regarding educational qualifications and relaxations in the age limit, check the official notification here.