No Word From NTPC On Engineer Recruitment Through GATE 2020

NTPC has not announced new application dates for recruitment through GATE 2020

NTPC Limited, which had announced recruitment of Engineers based of their GATE 2020 scores, is yet to begin the application process for the purported recruitment.

NTPC had announced recruitment of Executive Engineer Trainees (EET) in September last year. The application process for recruitment of Engineers was expected to begin on January 10 however the process was postponed.

The PSU, later, released a notice that the application process has been postponed and any further information will be released on the NTPC career portal later.

It will be a month in a week's time and NTPC is yet to announce the new application dates.

NTPC is not the only PSU that has not begun the recruitment process based on GATE exam yet. SAIL too is yet to announce recruitment based on GATE.

PGCIL, on the other hand, is among the few PSUs which has begun the recruitment process based on GATE 2020.

Ideally, PSUs which accept GATE score to shortlist candidates for recruitment announce the recruitment process soon after GATE admit cards are released. In 2020, GATE admit cards were released in the first week of January but were not followed by any recruitment announcement.

The result for GATE 2020 will be released on March 16, 2020. Apart from recruitment purposes by PSUs, GATE score is also used by technical/engineering institutes for admission to M.Tech. /M.E. programmes.

