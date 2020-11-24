NTPC Invites Applications From Diploma Engineers For Filling 70 Vacancies

NTPC has announced jobs for Diploma engineers.

National Thermal Power Corporation Limited (NTPC) has invited applications from Diploma engineers for recruitment as Diploma trainees. A total of 70 vacancies will be filled at Pakri Barwadih Coal Mining Project (Jharkhand), Chatti Bariatu Coal Mining Project (Jharkhand), Keredari Coal Mining Project (Jharkhand), Dulanga Coal Mining Project (Odisha) and Talaipalli Coal Mining Project (Chhattisgarh).

Apply Online

Candidates can submit application forms till December 12. Candidates have to pay Rs 300 as application fee. Female candidates and candidates belonging to SC, ST, PwBD and XSM categories are exempted from paying the fee.

Candidates with Diploma in Mining/ Mining & Mine Surveying Engineering, Electrical / Electrical & Electronics Engineering, Mechanical/ Production Engineering and in Mine Survey/ Diploma in Mining Engineering /Diploma in Mining & Mine Surveying are eligible for this recruitment. Candidates must have obtained minimum 70% marks in the qualifying degree.

The maximum age limit for the post is 25 years as on last date of application, NTPC has mentioned in the notification. "For Land Oustees upper age limit is 35 years as on last date of application," it has added.

NTPC will select candidates on the basis of two online tests. No skill test will be conducted, NTPC has said. The first online test will be held in January, 2021 and the second test will be held in February, 2021.

"The selected candidates will be required to execute a service agreement bond of Rs 1,00,000/- plus GST (General / OBC / EWS) and Rs 50,000/- plus GST for SC/ST/ PwBD to serve the company for a minimum period of 3 years after completion of training," it has said.

