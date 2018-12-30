NTA Releases UGC NET Answer Key; Whats Next

NTA released UGC NET December 2018 answer key yesterday

National Testing Agency (NTA) released the answer key for the UGC NET exam 2018, which was conducted from December 18 to December 22, 2018, yesterday. The answer key released is only provisional and candidates can submit their objection in case of any wrong answer marked in the answer key. The link to submit objection on the answer key is also available on the NTA NET official website.

The facility to submit challenge on the NET answer key will be available till January 1, 2019 up to 5:00 pm. For every objection candidate will have to pay a fee of Rs. 1000. In case the challenge submitted by the candidate is accepted by the expert panel, the full amount will be refunded to the candidate.

After the process to submit objection on answer key is over, an expert panel appointed by NTA will go through all the challenges submitted and accepted. After resolving the objections, NTA will prepare another answer key which will be final and no objection will be entertained on the same.

The scores of each candidate will be determined on the basis of the final answer key. The NTA NET result and final answer key may be released simultaneously. As per the last update from NTA on NET result, the result should be announced on or before January 10, 2019.

This was the first NET exam that was conducted in the supervision of National Testing Agency and also first nation-wide competitive/entrance/eligibility exam to be conducted by NTA after its conception.

