NTA's First UGC NET Exam Ends Today; Result In January

UGC NET December 2018 exam was conducted over a span of five days

National Testing Agency (NTA) will conclude the examination schedule for its first UGC NET exam today. Also the first computer-based NET, the eligibility test began on December 18 and will end today at 6 pm with the second shift for the day. Approximately 9.5 lakh candidates had applied for the NTA-led UGC NET exam. UGC NET December 2018 exam is being held for a total of 85 subjects.

As opposed to just 91 exam centres, this time the UGC NET exam is being conducted at 598 centres in 295 cities. The maximum number of candidates registered at one centre is 25076 at exam centres in Kolkata. The minimum number of candidates registered at one centre is 23 in Tripura.

To make the exam fair and transparent in all respect, NTA is also using CCTV cameras for live viewing of the exam centres. NTA has also put in 40,000 jammers in place during various shifts of the examination.

NTA is expected to announce the result for UGC NET exam on or before January 10, 2019.

UGC NET exam has been questioned in the past for its utility as the right criteria to test an individual's capability to teach a University classroom. It has been argued that UGC NET because of its objective nature falls short in testing teaching aptitude for subjects which require a subjective approach, specifically the subjects in Humanities and Arts stream.

UGC NET has also been criticized in the past by students for its arbitrary time limit and pattern. This is the first time the eligibility exam is being conducted in the online mode and it remains to be seen if the computer-based format is received well by the students and aspiring professors.

Click here for more Education News