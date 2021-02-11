National Testing Agency Invites Applications For Selection Of Academic Consultants

NTA invites applications from academicians for selection as Consultants.

The government's recruitment and admission exam conducting agency, NTA, seeks to recruit academicians as consultants. The National Testing Agency (NTA) has invited applications for this till March 15. "The academic consultants will be engaged initially for a period of 1 year which can be extendable up to 3 years depending on the requirement and as deemed fit and proper to the competent authority," the NTA has said.

Retired Associate Professor or Professor level academicians with minimum 20 years of post-qualification experience in science, humanities, social sciences, economics, education, engineering and other fields are eligible to apply as consultants in NTA.

The agency also allows serving academicians having PhD and required work experience in the relevant fields to apply for the post.

Also, retired government employees having required qualification and experience would also be eligible for engagement as academic consultants, it has said.

The consultant will be paid monthly remuneration as per NITI Aayog guidelines, the agency has said. For retired government employees the remuneration will be as per the norms of the Department of Personnel and Training, it has added.

In the application form, the applicants have been asked to give personal and professional details including work experience in exam related assignments of agencies like UPSC, state or central exam boards, university and others in which the NTA has further asked about experience in exam supervision, question setting, proof reading, vetting, moderation and evaluation.

