NRA CET To Be Held Twice A Year Initially, Likely To Increase Later: Centre

The Common Eligibility Test (CET) for subordinate posts will initially be held twice a year. The National Recruitment Agency (NRA) will enhance the frequency of the CET in a planned manner so as to reach a stage where it shall afford opportunity to a candidate to book and take the test on the date and time requested by him, the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) has said in a notification which is available on its website.

The NRA will be formed to conduct exam to shortlist candidates for vacancies of group 'B' non-gazetted and gazetted posts which are exempted from consultation with the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC).

It will also conduct exams for group 'C' posts.

The CET conducted by the NRA will only shortlist candidates for the higher selection level. It will not be a selection exam.

However, the Centre has allowed states to consider the CET scores for selection to state government posts.

CET will be held at three levels: graduate, higher secondary and matriculate. The exams will be held separately.

There will be no limit on the number of attempts in the CET. However, there will be restriction in the upper age limit of the post for which a candidate will appear for the CET.

Initially the NRA will conduct exams for Staff Selection Commission (SSC), Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) and Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS). In the long run, it will conduct CET on behalf of 20 government organisations.

The NRA will function at six regional offices in the North, East, West, South, Central and North East. Each of these regional offices will be headed by a Director or Deputy Secretary level officer.

The Chairman of the NRA will be of the rank of the Secretary to the Government of India.

