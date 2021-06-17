Nuclear Power Corporation Of India Limited (NPCIL) Offers Apprenticeship

NPCIL apprenticeship registration open till July 7/

Nuclear Power Corporation of India Limited (NPCIL) has invited applications for apprenticeship in fitter, electrician, electronics and machinist trades. A total of 50 slots are open for apprenticeship the duration of which is 1 year. The last date for submission of application forms is July 7.

Candidates should have ITI pass certificate in respective trade. Shortlisting of candidates will be done based on the percentage obtained by the candidate in respective ITI trade.

"Preference will be given to the eligible local candidates living within 16 km radius of Narora Atomic Power Station, Narora, Dist. Bulandshahr, Uttar Pradesh," NPCIL has said.

After selection, candidates with one year of ITI course will receive Rs 7700 per month and those who have completed two years of ITI course will receive Rs 8855 per month.

"Candidates who have already undergone or are currently undergoing Apprenticeship under Apprenticeship Act 1961 in any Government or PSU or Private Industrial Organisation are not eligible to apply," NPCIL has informed applicants.

Regarding the age limit of candidates it has said, "minimum 14 years and maximum 24 years as on 07/07/2021 for Gen/EWS candidates. Relaxation upto 5 years for SC candidates, 3 years for OBC (Non creamy layer) candidates and relaxation of 10 years for PWBD category as per Govt. of India Orders. For PwBD candidates, disability should be 40 % or more."

