North Eastern Railway Invites Applications For 1,104 Posts, Details Here

North Eastern Railway Recruitment 2023: Interested candidates can apply at ner.indianrailways.gov.in.

The North Eastern Railway (NER) Railway Recruitment Cell (RRC) Gorakhpur Region has issued a notification for various Apprentice posts. The recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 1,104 vacancies. Interested and eligible candidates can apply by visiting the official website at ner.indianrailways.gov.in. The application process began on November 25 and will close on December 24.

Age limit:



The age limit ranges between 15 and 24. The upper age limit is relaxed by five years for SC/ST candidates, and by three years for OBC candidates. Differently-abled candidates are allowed a maximum age relaxation of 10 years.

Application fee:

The application fee for General, Other Backward Classes (OBC), and economically weaker section (EWS) candidates is Rs 100, while SC, ST, and women applicants are exempted from fee payment.

Unit-wise vacancy details:

Mechanical Workshop Gorakhpur: 411

Signal Workshop Gorakhpur Cantt: 63

Bridge Workshop Gorakhpur Cantt: 35

Mechanical Workshop Izzatnagar: 151

Diesel Shed Izzatnagar: 60

Carriage & Wagon Izzatnagar: 64

Carriage & Wagon Lucknow Jn: 155

Diesel Shed Gonda: 90

Carriage & Wagon/Varanasi: 75

Eligibility criteria:

Applicants should be Class 10 pass with 50 per cent marks and possess an ITI certificate in the related trade/branch.

Mode of selection:

Candidates eligible for training will be selected based on a merit list. This list will be compiled by averaging the percentage of marks obtained by candidates in both Matriculation (with a minimum of 50% aggregate marks) and ITI examination, with equal weight given to both. Candidates have the option to choose more than one unit/place. If their merit position does not allow for the first choice, they will be assigned their subsequent choices.

North Eastern Railway Recruitment 2023: Steps to apply

Visit the official website at ner.indianrailways.gov.in.

Login to complete the application form.

Pay examination fees online.

Download the application form for future reference.

There is a four per cent reservation for Divyang (PwBD) and a three per cent reservation for ex-servicemen.