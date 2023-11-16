North Central Railway Invites Applications For 1,664 Posts, Details Here

RRC NCR hiring: The registration will end on December 14, 2023.

The North Central Railway's Railway Recruitment Cell (RRC) is currently accepting applications for apprentice positions, aiming to fill 1,664 posts. Interested and eligible individuals can submit their applications through the official RRC Prayagraj website at rrcpryj.org. The registration commenced on November 15 and will end on December 14, 2023.

Eligibility criteria:

A minimum of 50 per cent marks from an accredited board or passing the SSC/Matriculation/10th class exams is required for eligibility. Additionally, completion of ITI in the appropriate trade, awarded by NCVT/SCVT and approved by the Indian government, is necessary. Candidates must be aged between 15 and 24.

Selection process:

Candidates will be chosen based on a merit list derived by averaging their percentage of marks from both the Matriculation (requiring a minimum of 50% overall) and ITI exams, with equal weighting assigned to each. Document and certificate verification will be conducted for shortlisted candidates.



Application fee:

The application fee is Rs 100, with SC/ST/PWD/Women applicants exempted from the fee. Payment can be made using a debit card, credit card, internet banking, etc.



For detailed information, refer to the notification here