East Central Railway Invites Applications For 1,832 Posts, Check Details

The Railway Recruitment Cell, East Central Railway (RRC ECR), is currently accepting applications for multiple apprentice positions. The recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 1,832 posts across various trades. Those interested and eligible can apply by visiting the official website at actappt.rrcecr.in. The deadline for application submission is December 09, 2023.

The vacancies are for different divisions/units under the East Central Railway, including the plant depot/Mughalsarai, mechanical workshop/Samastipur, carriage repair workshop/Harnaut, Dhanbad division, Mughalsarai division, Samastipur division, and others.

RRC ECR Recruitment 2023: Vacancy details for different divisions

Danapur division: 675

Dhanbad division: 156

Pt Deen Dayal Upadhyaya division: 518

Sonpur division: 47

Samastipur division: 81

Plant Depot/Pt. Deen Dayal Upadhyaya: 135

Carriage Repair workshop/Harnaut: 110

Mechanical workshop/Samastipur: 110

Those aged between 15 and 24 are eligible to apply.

RRC ECR Recruitment 2023: Age relaxation for SC/ST, OBC, PWD categories

Five years for candidates from SC/ST communities.

Three years for candidates from OBC communities.

For Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD): 10 years for the unreserved category, 13 years for OBC, and 15 years for SC/ST candidates.

Relaxation for ex-servicemen in age will be total Military service plus three years, subject to the completion of at least six months of regular service.

The selection process for these positions includes a merit list based on the average percentage marks obtained by candidates in both Matriculation (with a minimum of 50% aggregate marks) and ITI examination, with equal weightage given to both.

