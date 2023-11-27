NLC Recruitment 2023: 295 Vacancies Available, Salary Up To Rs 1.80 Lakh

NLC Recruitment 2023: Interested and eligible candidates can apply at www.nlcindia.in.

NLC India Limited (NLCIL), a 'Navaratna' public sector enterprise, is currently accepting applications for the positions of Graduate Executive Trainee (GETs) in various disciplines, based on GATE 2023 Scores. The application window will close on December 21. Interested and eligible candidates can apply by visiting the official website www.nlcindia.in. The recruitment drive aims to fill 295 posts.

NLC Recruitment 2023: Age limit

The maximum age limit for the Unreserved category and economically weaker section (EWS) candidates is 30 years, while for Other Backward Class (Non-Creamy Layer), it is 35 years. SC and ST candidates also have an upper age limit of 35 years.

NLC Recruitment 2023: Application fee

General category/economically weaker section/OBC (NCL) candidates are required to pay an application fee of Rs 854, while SC/ST/PwBD/Ex-servicemen candidates will have to pay Rs 345 for applying.

NLC Recruitment 2023: Selection process

The selection process includes evaluating the GATE 2023 Score (80 marks) followed by a Personal Interview (20 marks).

NLC Recruitment 2023: Steps to apply

Visit the official website at www.nlcindia.in.

Click on the career tab on the homepage.

Complete the application form.

Pay the applicable application fee.

Upload all necessary documents.

Submit the form and retain a printout for future reference.

NLC Recruitment 2023: Salary details

Individuals joining NLCIL as Graduate Executive Trainees (GETs) will undergo a one-year training program. Throughout this training period, GETs will receive a basic salary of INR 50,000, along with applicable dearness allowance and a common allowance (35% of the basic pay) per month.

The pay scale and Cost to Company (CTC) are outlined as follows:

Post Grade: Graduate Executive Trainee (E-2)

Pay Scale: Rs 50,000 - Rs 1,60,000

CTC per annum (approx.): Rs 13.32 lakh

In addition to the mentioned CTC, eligible GETs will receive Performance-Related Pay annually, medical coverage for themselves and dependents, and Group Insurance in accordance with the stipulated rules. Unfurnished residential accommodation meeting eligibility criteria will be provided at standard rent in Company Townships, subject to availability.

Upon successful completion of the training program, the trainees will be assimilated into E-3 Grade, with a pay scale of Rs 60,000 - Rs 1,80,000 and basic pay of Rs 60,000 per month. Furthermore, they will receive Performance-Related Pay annually and be entitled to superannuation benefits (30% of basic pay + DA) as per the rules.



The detailed notification can be accessed here.