NISER To Recruit Scientific Officers

NISER has invited applications to recruit Scientific Officers.

National Institute of Science Education and Research (NISER) has invited applications to recruit Scientific Officers in the Centre for Medical and Radiation Physics. Application forms are available on the official website of the NISER. Candidates have to fill and submit the forms online on or before June 10.

Apply Online

A total of 6 posts will be filled.

"Candidates should apply online through the above mentioned website and upload proof of essential qualifications (mark sheet and certificate), proof of essential experience, age proof and documents related to desirable criteria," NISER has notified.

Candidates with Ph.D (Physics/Medical Physics) with M.Sc in Medical Physics/ Post-MSc (Physics) Diploma in Radiological Physics or Ph.D. in Experimental Nuclear or Particle Physics with one year post-Ph.D. experience or B.E./B.Tech. in Electronics or Communication Engineering or Instrumentation with 4 years of experience in reputed organisation or M.Sc in Radiation Biology or MSc in Medical Physics or MSc in Life sciences with biological effects of radiation as part of the course or MSc in nuclear medicine or Post-MSc (Physics) Diploma in Radiological Physics with 04 years post-MSc experience.

Candidates will be selected on the basis of the interview.

