CSIR-NIO, Goa Announces Jobs For Graduates, Diploma Candidates

NIO, Goa: A total of 24 vacancies will be filled through this recruitment.

The National Institute of Oceanography, a premier research Institute under the Council of Scientific & Industrial Research (CSIR), has invited application from graduates and diploma candidates for recruitment to the post of Technical Assistant. The last date for submission of application is July 17.

"The total emoluments excluding HRA and transport allowance is approximately Rs 41418," reads the job notice released by NIO, Goa.

"Selected candidates may be posted or transferred in between any of the regional centres of the institute at Kochi, Mumbai and Vishakhapatnam or headquarter of NIO or anywhere in India," the job notice adds.

Candidates will be selected on the basis of a competitive written exam. Prior to that, candidates will be called for trade or skill test and those who qualify the skill test will be eligible to sit for the written exam.

The written exam will have three papers. the second and third paper will be evaluated only for those candidates who secure the minimum threshold mark in the first paper.

The final merit list of candidates will be based on the performance of the candidate in the written exam.

