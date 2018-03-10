NIFT, Delhi To Recruit For Assistant Professor Posts; Know More National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT), Delhi has invited applications for recruitment to Assistant Professor posts. A total of 63 vacancies are open for recruitment.

Share EMAIL PRINT NIFT Recruitment 2018 For Assistant Professor Posts New Delhi: National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT), Delhi has invited applications for recruitment to Assistant Professor posts. A total of 63 vacancies are open for recruitment. Candidates should note the recruitment is on contract basis. 'All posts of Assistant Professors will be on long term contract basis (03 years contract). The contract would be renewable on the basis of performance, with possibility of regularisation as regular Assistant Professor in NIFT after 05 years, following due procedure to assess performance,' reads the official update.



Candidates with Master's degree (with 55% marks) and 03 years of post-qualification experience in teaching and/or research or Doctoral Degree with post qualification experience of one year in industry or teaching or research are eligible to apply.



The age limit to apply is 30 years.



Candidates will be selected on the basis of written test and interview/ presentation. The written exam will comprise of two parts: Part 1 (General Ability, Communication Ability, General Awareness, Analytical Ability, Test of Reasoning, Data Interpretation) and Part 2 (Professional Aptitude).

While part 1 will be qualifying in nature, the final merit list will be decided on part 2 marks, presentation and interview marks only. 'The comparative weightage for written test (Part II), presentation (class room) and interview will thus be 30%, 30% and 40% respectively.'



Candidates can apply online before 21 March 2018 along with fees of Rs 1000. SC/ST/PWD/Women candidates and employees of NIFT (both regular and contract) are exempted from payment of application fee. The applicant is to download/take a print out of online submitted form containing all information as submitted by the applicant and preserve the same for future reference.



