National Board Of Exams Releases Individual Marks Obtained In Recruitment Test

NBE releases individual marks obtained in the recruitment test held on August 31.

The National Board of Examinations (NBE) has released the marks obtained by candidates in the recruitment test which was held on August 31. So far, the recruitment process is over. Offer letters of appointments to the selected candidates have been issued by the NBE.

NBE Exam Marks

The exam was held for selection to Senior Assistant, Junior Assistant, Junior Accountant and Stenographer posts.

Candidates who qualified this exam were called for skill test.

As per the data shared by the NBE a total of 33,590 candidates had appeared for the exam which was held in computer based mode.

NBE is an autonomous body established by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare to conduct post graduate examinations of high standards in the field of modern medicine and allied specialties at national level.

The recruitment was notified on July 11.

