Results Announced For NBE Fellowship Entrance Test, Check Cut-off

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has announced the results for the NBE Fellowship Entrance Test (FET). Candidates who appeared in the exam can visit the official website of the NBE to check their results. They will be able to download their individual scorecards on or after April 12, 2024 at FET website https://nbe.edu.in/

FET-2023 was conducted on March 3, 2024 for admission to various FNB Fellowship and FPIS courses. FET is a qualifying-cum-ranking examination for admission to Fellow of National Board (FNB) courses of 2023 admission session.

Fellowship Programme for International Students (FPIS) is a qualifying-cum-ranking examination only for international students to secure admission to Fellow of National Board (FNB) courses.

The selection and admission to Fellowship programme in any National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences accredited institution running FNB courses is conducted after fulfilling the admission criteria, eligibility, medical fitness etc.

The result cum merit list of FET-2023 has been declared and can be seen at NBEMS websites https://natboard.edu.in/ and https://nbe.edu.in/

Cut-off in Fellowship courses

Students who have scored 50 percentile or above in their respective Fellowship courses/clubbed group are declared as “Qualified”. Fellowship course/clubbed group wise cut-off scores at 50th percentile in FET-2023 are as follows:

Arthroplasty / Spine Surgery / Sports Medicine 167

Breast Imaging / Musculoskeletal Radiology / Fetal Radiology 233

Hand and Micro Surgery 188

Head and Neck Oncology 193

Interventional Cardiology / Cardiac Electrophysiology 190

Liver Transplantation 251

Minimal Access Surgery / Bariatric Surgery 206

Minimal Access Urology 223

Neurovascular Intervention 220

Paediatric Anaesthesia / Onco-Anaesthesia / Transplant Anaesthesia / Trauma Anaesthesia and Critical Care / Pain Medicine 171

Paediatric Hemato Oncology / Paediatric Gastroenterology / Paediatric Nephrology 200

Reproductive Medicine / Maternal And Foetal Medicine 194

Trauma and Acute Care Surgery 134

Vitreo Retinal Surgery 237

Full marks awarded to candidates for wrong question in exam

An official notification by NBEMS also mentioned about the four questions that were found to be technically incorrect. The notification read, "Each and every question in FET-2023 for all 14 question papers were reviewed by faculty members from the concerned specialty after the conduct of FET-2023 to recheck for technical correctness of the questions as well as answer keys. As per inputs from the faculty members, a total of 4 questions were found to be technically incorrect.

One question was found to be wrong from Arthroplasty / Spine Surgery / Sports Medicine, two questions were found wrong from Liver Transplantation and one question from Trauma and Acute Care Surgery. The board has awarded full marks to all the candidates for these four technically incorrect questions irrespective of the fact whether these have been attempted or not attempted by the candidates.