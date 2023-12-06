Check Details Of Vacancy For Accounts Officer At National Board Of Examinations

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) which conducts postgraduate examinations at the national level has invited applications from eligible and desirous candidates for the post of Accounts Officer on Contractual basis. Interested and eligible candidates can visit the official website of NBEMS to check details of the job role.

Eligibility

The job is open to qualified Charted Accountant from The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI). Candidates having a degree in Certified Management Accountant (CMA) or Company Secretary (CS) with one year of experience in a reputed firm and having dealt with GST, TDS, Income Tax return, Annual Accounts and Investment are also eligible to apply.

A candidate having a MCom degree with five years experience in a reputed firm and having dealt with GST, TDS, Income Tax return, Annual Accounts and Investment can also apply for the job.

Applicants applying for the post should not be more than 40 years of age.

While there is no mandatary requirement for having a work experience in a government organisation, candidates having a two-year experience of Accounting and Auditing in Government/ Semi Government Organisation/ Educational Institutes recognised by the Central or State Government/Reputed Chartered Accountant's firm dealing with Government Institutions will be preferred before other candidates during the selection process.

Remuneration

The job role is entitled for a salary of Rs 69,400 per month. The initial contract is for a period of 89 days. The last date for submitting the applications is December 26, 2023.