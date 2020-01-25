NABARD Office Attendant Exam Admit Card Released

NABARD has released admit card for the Office Attendant recruitment exam.

The preliminary exam for shortlisting candidates for the main exam will be held on February 4. Candidates who had registered for the preliminary exam can download the admit cards from the official website of the National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) at nabard.org.

Download NABARD Admit Card

The preliminary exam will comprise questions from reasoning, English language, general awareness and numerical ability. The exam carries a total of 120 questions and a total of 120 marks. The question paper will be set in English and Hindi and candidates will be allowed 90 minutes to take the test.

"The time for the test is 90 minutes; however the candidate may have to be at the venue for approximately 180 minutes including the time required for attendance marking, submission of admission letter with photocopy of the Photo-ID proof, logging in, etc.," said the NABARD in the notice released regarding the preliminary exam.

The exam was notified in December 2019. A total of 73 vacancies will be filled through this recruitment for the post of Office Attendant in Group 'C' in the Subordinate Service in National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD).

