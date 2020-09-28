Maharashtra State Services Exam Admit Card Released

MPSC hall tickets have been released.

Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) has released the hall ticket for the preliminary exam which will be held on October 11 for selection to State Services.

Download MPSC Hall Ticket

MPSC had initially scheduled the State Services Preliminary exam in April. It was then rescheduled to June. After reviewing the COVID-19 situation in June, the exam was rescheduled to be held on September 13.

However, since NEET was also scheduled on the same day the Commission had decided to postpone the exam. Officials had said that it will not be possible to hold two exams on the same day during the COVID-19 pandemic. Availability of exam centres and centre supervisors was also a problem as many centres that have been designated for NEET were also to be used by MPSC, the officials had also said.

Over 2.5 lakh candidates are expected to appear for the Maharashtra State Services preliminary exam this year.

