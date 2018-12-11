MPPGCL Apprentice Recruitment 2018: Apply For 209 Vacancies By December 31

Madhya Pradesh Power Generation Company Limited (MPPGCL) has announced apprentice recruitment under the Apprentice Act 1961. A total of 209 eligible candidates will be offered apprenticeship with Madhya Pradesh Power Generation Company Limited for a period of one year. Out of the total 209 apprenticeships advertised, 11 are for graduate apprentices, 8 are for Technical (Diploma) apprentices, and 190 are for ITI apprentices. The apprenticeship is open only for such candidates who are a domicile of Madhya Pradesh.

Selection will be done on the basis of merit and offer letter for the selected candidates will be sent on their registered email address.

Eligibility Criteria

For Graduate, and Technical (Diploma) Apprentice, the candidate must have passed Engineering degree or diploma in relevant discipline from a recognized Engineering/Polytechnic institute in Madhya Pradesh.

For ITI Apprentice, candidate must have completed ITI from an NCVT/SCVT approved institute in a relevant trade.

The candidate must have completed their degree/diploma within 2016, 2017, or 2018 session.

The candidate must not be younger than 18 years and older than 25 years as on January 1, 2018. Age relaxation is applicable for SC and ST candidates as per the state government mandate.

Application Process

The application format is available on the official website for MPPGCL. Candidates have to send the correctly filled application form to Superintendent Engineer (Training), Satpura Thermal Power Station. Candidates would also need to register on the Madhya Pradesh/ Indian Government apprentice portal.

Candidates can apply for the apprenticeship till December 31, 2018, midnight.

