MP Teacher Eligibility Test 2020 Application From Today; Website Down For Maintenance

MP TET 2020 application was supposed to begin today online but the website is under maintenance

Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board (MPPEB) has begun the online application process for MP Teacher Eligibility Test (MP TET) 2020. The online application process will conclude on January 20, 2020.

Candidates who apply for MP TET 2020 will be allowed to make modifications in their application form, if required, till January 25, 2020.

A notice on the MPPEB website says that the Board will upload information booklet for MP TET on the website today, however, there is no indication of a detailed notification yet.

According to the indicative advertisement for MP TET, applications will be accepted online through the official application portal. However, the MP PEB portal for application is under maintenance and hence is unavailable at the moment.

Candidates who wish to apply for MP TET 2020 are advised to wait for the detailed advertisement and then proceed to fill the application form.

Teacher Eligibility Tests are an essential requirement for recruitment as teachers for primary and upper primary classes. CBSE conducts Central Teacher Eligibility Test or CTET for teachers who wish to teach in a CBSE-affiliated school. Respective state governments organize state-level TETs separately for teachers who wish to teach in state-board schools.

Click here for more Jobs News