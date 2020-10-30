MPPEB To Fill 1,113 Vacancies; Notification In November-December

MPPEB notifies to fill 1,113 vacancies. Notifications in November, December

The Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board (MPPEB) has announced to fill 1,113 vacancies in Data Entry Operator, Assistant Auditor, Junior Assistant, Agricultural Extension Officer (Executive), and Senior Agricultural Development Officer (Executive) posts.

Official Website

Official notification having details of the vacancies, selection criteria, the educational requirement will be released by the Board in November- December.

The notification for the Data Entry Operator, Assistant Auditor, and Junior Assistant posts will be released on November 25 and the registration process will begin on December 1.

The notification for other posts will be released on November 10 and the registration process will begin on the same day.

After the registration process is over, candidates will be given a chance to modify the application form. The option to edit the forms will be available 5 days after the application process is over.

The exam for Data Entry Operator, Assistant Auditor, and Junior Assistant posts will be held from January 29, 2021, to February 4, 2021.

The exam for Agricultural Extension Officer (Executive) and Senior Agricultural Development Officer (Executive) posts will be held from February 10, 2021, to February 13, 2021.

In addition to these exams, MPPEB will also hold exams in March 2021 for the recruitment of Constables. The application process for this exam will be open from December 24 to January 7, 2021.

Click here for more Jobs News