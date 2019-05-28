MP SET 2018 Score Crads, E-Certificate Released

Mp SET 2018 e-certificates released for qualified candidates

Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) has released the score cards for State Eligibility Test 2018. The SET 2018 e-certificate is available for download on the MPPSC official website. The score card or e-certificate has been released only for those candidates who have qualified in the MP SET 2018 examination. Candidates would need their hall ticket number, name and password of admit card to login and download their e-certificate.

SET e-certificate is required to prove a candidate's eligibility and their qualification in the SET exam.

MPPSC SET 2018 Score Card: How To Download?

Step one: Go to official MPPSC website: mppsc.nic.in.

Step two: Click on the link 'Download e-certificate - State Eligibility Test 2018'.

Step three: Enter the required details.

Step four: Submit and download your e-certificate.

While taking a print out of their e-certificate, candidates should keep in mind the following points:

Glossy Photo Paper Sheet (A-4, Size 210x297mm)

200GSM Photo Paper Sheet

Take color print on photo paper sheet by standard color printer

Laminate the certificate

Candidates who have lost their hall ticket number or password, can retrieve the same from the 'Download admit card' link provided on MPPSC website.

