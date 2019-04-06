MPPSC Announces State Eligibility Test Result

MP SET 2018 result now available on the official MPPSC website

MP SET 2018 Result: Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) has released the MP State Eligibility Test 2018 result. The result is available through MPPSC's official website. MP SET 2018 was conducted on the lines of the latest pattern of UGC NET exam. MP SET 2018 had two papers - paper one focused on Teaching and Research aptitude and paper two had subject-specific questions.

MP SET 2018 Result: How to check?

MP SET 2018 result has been announced @ mppsc.nic.in

Step one: Go to official MPPSC website: http://www.mppsc.nic.in/

Step two: Click on the result link for State Eligibility Test 2018.

Step three: A pdf document will open.

Step four: Download the pdf document and check for your roll number.

MP SET 2018 Result: Direct Link

The pdf document has subject-wise and category-wise roll numbers of candidates who have qualified in the MP SET 2018.

State Eligibility Test or SET 2018 is the compulsory eligibility Test for recruitment of Assistant Professors at State Universities in Madhya Pradesh. The exam was conducted for 19 different subjects.

