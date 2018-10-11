MP SET 2018: Application Process Begins Today @ Mppsc.nic.in

MP SET 2018 application process will begin today at 12:00 pm on the official website.

Jobs | | Updated: October 11, 2018 11:35 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
MP SET 2018: Application Process Begins Today @ Mppsc.nic.in

MP SET 2018: Application Process Begins Today @ Mppsc.nic.in

New Delhi: 

MP SET 2018 application process will begin today at 12:00 pm on the official website. State Eligibility Test or SET 2018 is the compulsory eligibility Test for recruitment of Assistant Professors at State Universities in Madhya Pradesh. The application process will conclude on November 11, 2018. MP SET 2018 will be conducted for 19 different subjects. 

The application link can be accessed form any of the websites mentioned below:
 www.mppscdemo.in
www.mppsc.com
www.mppsc.nic.in

Candidates are advised to keep scanned copies of recent colored photograph with name, signature, high school and higher secondary certificates, graduation mark sheet, category certificate if applicable, aadhaar card, any other document etc. at hand before beginning the application process. 

The exam will be held in eight cities - Indore, Reewa, Bhopal, Satna, Gwalior, Sagar, Jabalpur, and Ujjain. Candidates applying for the exam should choose their exam city carefully. 

After filling the application form online, candidates are required to send a signed copy of the application form along with self-attested copies of required documents to the following address:

Exam Controller (SET)
State Eligibility Test Cell
MPSC Residency Area, Indore
Madhya Pradesh 452001

The hard copy of the completed application form must reach the commission by November 29, 2018 during office hours. 

Click here for more Jobs News

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

MPSETMPPSC

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Cyclone Titli Titli Cyclone Live UpdatesMarket LiveHOP LiveNews in BanglaLive TVTamil NewsPNR StatusTrain StatusRafale DealTata Tigor Preity Zinta

................................ Advertisement ................................