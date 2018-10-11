MP SET 2018: Application Process Begins Today @ Mppsc.nic.in

MP SET 2018 application process will begin today at 12:00 pm on the official website. State Eligibility Test or SET 2018 is the compulsory eligibility Test for recruitment of Assistant Professors at State Universities in Madhya Pradesh. The application process will conclude on November 11, 2018. MP SET 2018 will be conducted for 19 different subjects.

The application link can be accessed form any of the websites mentioned below:

www.mppscdemo.in

www.mppsc.com

www.mppsc.nic.in

Candidates are advised to keep scanned copies of recent colored photograph with name, signature, high school and higher secondary certificates, graduation mark sheet, category certificate if applicable, aadhaar card, any other document etc. at hand before beginning the application process.

The exam will be held in eight cities - Indore, Reewa, Bhopal, Satna, Gwalior, Sagar, Jabalpur, and Ujjain. Candidates applying for the exam should choose their exam city carefully.

After filling the application form online, candidates are required to send a signed copy of the application form along with self-attested copies of required documents to the following address:

Exam Controller (SET)

State Eligibility Test Cell

MPSC Residency Area, Indore

Madhya Pradesh 452001

The hard copy of the completed application form must reach the commission by November 29, 2018 during office hours.

