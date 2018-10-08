MP SET 2018: Official Notification Released; Application To Start On October 11

State Eligibility Test Cell, MPPSC, has released official notification for State Eligibility Test (SET) 2018 (Eligibility Test for recruitment of Assistant Professor). The application process for Madhya Pradesh SET 2018 will begin on October 11, 2018. The SET exam will follow the same exam pattern as followed for UGC NET. The exam will be conducted for 19 different subjects.

Important Dates

Commencement of MP SET 2018 application process: October 11, 2018

Last date to apply for MP SET 2018: November 11, 2018

Form correction: October 14, 2018 to November 14, 2018

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who have completed Master's degree in a relevant subject or are in the last year/semester of Master's degree are eligible to apply for the exam.

The minimum marks required in qualifying exam for general category candidates is 55% and for reserved category candidates is 50%.

Exam Scheme

State Eligibility Test 2018 will have two papers. Paper one is compulsory and will cover topics such as general awareness, teaching and research aptitude. There will be 50 objective type questions. The duration allotted for paper one is 60 minutes.

Paper two will be subject-specific. It will have 100 objective type questions and each question will carry 2 marks. The duration allotted for paper two is 120 minutes.

Click here for more Jobs News