More Than 150 Jobs Offered To Youths At Fair Organised By Delhi Police

Companies like Fortis, Escort, 24 Healthcare, Randstad, had participated in the job fair.

More than 150 jobs were offered to youths by corporate companies during a job fair organised by the Delhi Police on Tuesday under its community policing initiative "YUVA", officials said.

The initiative provides skill training and jobs to the youth and prevents delinquency especially for those from underprivileged sections of the society, they said.

According to the police, the job fair witnessed participation of corporate companies such as Fortis, Escort, Portea Healthcare, 24 Healthcare, Randstad, Brilliant Insurance and Unnati online Pvt Ltd.

More than 150 jobs were offered by these companies and all were filled up on the basis of written test and interview.

All selected candidates have been offered letters of intent for employment, Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Atul Kumar Thakur said.

The job fair was organised in collaboration with skill training partners and IACT for the students undergoing skill training at the Lodhi Colony police station, the official said.

