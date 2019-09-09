MMRDA Recruitment 2019: Mumbai Metro Announces Over 1,000 Vacancies

MMRDA Recruitment 2019: Mumbai Metro has announced more than 1,000 vacancies

MMRDA Recruitment 2019: Maha Mumbai Metro Operation Corporation Limited, a Government of Maharashtra PSU, has announced recruitment on various posts. MMRDA will be recruiting on more than 1,000 posts. The online application process for MMRDA recruitment will begin on September 16 and conclude on October 7, 2019. The eligibility requirement for each post is different and candidates are advised to check the recruitment advertisement to ascertain their eligibility for a post.

Total number of vacancies available for recruitment is 1,053. The post-wise breakup of vacancies is given below:

Station Manager: 18 Vacancies Station Controller: 120 Vacancies Section Engineer: 136 Vacancies Jr. Engineer: 30 Vacancies Train Operator (Shunting): 12 Vacancies Chief Traffic Controller: 06 Vacancies Traffic Controller: 08 Vacancies Jr. Engineer(S&T): 04 Vacancies Safety Supervisor-I: 01 Post Safety Supervisor-II: 04 Vacancies Senior Section Engineer: 30 Vacancies Technician-I: 75 Vacancies Technician-II: 287 Vacancies Sr. Section Engineer (Civil): 07 Vacancies Section Engineer (Civil): 16 Vacancies Technician (Civil)-I: 09 Vacancies Technician (Civil) -II: 26 Vacancies Sr. Section Engineer (E&M): 03 Vacancies Section Engineer (E&M): 06 Vacancies Technician (E&M)-I: 05 Vacancies Technician (E&M)-II: 11 Vacancies Helper: 13 Vacancies Sr. Section Engineer(S&T): 18 Vacancies Section Engineer(S&T): 36 Vacancies Technician (S&T)-I: 42 Vacancies Technician (S&T)-II: 97 Vacancies Security Supervisor: 04 Vacancies Finance Assistant: 02 Vacancies Supervisor (Customer Relation): 08 Vacancies Commercial Assistant: 04 Vacancies Store Supervisor: 02 Vacancies Jr. Engineer (Stores): 08 Vacancies HR Assistant-I: 01 Vacancy HR Assistant-II: 04 Vacancies

Eligible candidates will be able to apply through MMRDA official website - 'www.mmrda.maharashtra.gov.in'.

The mode of selection will include a written examination. Candidates who qualify in written exam will be called for Document Verification and then will have to appear for an Interview. Details of the exam and syllabus for the exam will be released later.

As per the official notification, if suitable candidates are not found for a post then the same will be filled up in lower scale by suitable candidates.

