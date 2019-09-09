MMRDA Recruitment 2019: Mumbai Metro Announces Over 1,000 Vacancies

MMRDA Recruitment 2019: Mumbai Metro will recruit eligible candidates on more than 1,000 vacancies.

Jobs | | Updated: September 09, 2019 16:06 IST
MMRDA Recruitment 2019: Mumbai Metro Announces Over 1,000 Vacancies

MMRDA Recruitment 2019: Mumbai Metro has announced more than 1,000 vacancies


New Delhi: 

MMRDA Recruitment 2019: Maha Mumbai Metro Operation Corporation Limited, a Government of Maharashtra PSU, has announced recruitment on various posts. MMRDA will be recruiting on more than 1,000 posts. The online application process for MMRDA recruitment will begin on September 16 and conclude on October 7, 2019. The eligibility requirement for each post is different and candidates are advised to check the recruitment advertisement to ascertain their eligibility for a post.

Total number of vacancies available for recruitment is 1,053. The post-wise breakup of vacancies is given below:

  1. Station Manager: 18 Vacancies
  2. Station Controller: 120 Vacancies
  3. Section Engineer: 136 Vacancies
  4. Jr. Engineer: 30 Vacancies
  5. Train Operator (Shunting): 12 Vacancies
  6. Chief Traffic Controller: 06 Vacancies
  7. Traffic Controller: 08 Vacancies
  8. Jr. Engineer(S&T): 04 Vacancies
  9. Safety Supervisor-I: 01 Post
  10. Safety Supervisor-II: 04 Vacancies
  11. Senior Section Engineer: 30 Vacancies
  12. Technician-I: 75 Vacancies
  13. Technician-II: 287 Vacancies
  14. Sr. Section Engineer (Civil): 07 Vacancies
  15. Section Engineer (Civil): 16 Vacancies
  16. Technician (Civil)-I: 09 Vacancies
  17. Technician (Civil) -II: 26 Vacancies
  18. Sr. Section Engineer (E&M): 03 Vacancies
  19. Section Engineer (E&M): 06 Vacancies
  20. Technician (E&M)-I: 05 Vacancies
  21. Technician (E&M)-II: 11 Vacancies
  22. Helper: 13 Vacancies
  23. Sr. Section Engineer(S&T): 18 Vacancies
  24. Section Engineer(S&T): 36 Vacancies
  25. Technician (S&T)-I: 42 Vacancies
  26. Technician (S&T)-II: 97 Vacancies
  27. Security Supervisor: 04 Vacancies
  28. Finance Assistant: 02 Vacancies
  29. Supervisor (Customer Relation): 08 Vacancies
  30. Commercial Assistant: 04 Vacancies
  31. Store Supervisor: 02 Vacancies
  32. Jr. Engineer (Stores): 08 Vacancies
  33. HR Assistant-I: 01 Vacancy
  34. HR Assistant-II: 04 Vacancies

Eligible candidates will be able to apply through MMRDA official website - 'www.mmrda.maharashtra.gov.in'.

The mode of selection will include a written examination. Candidates who qualify in written exam will be called for Document Verification and then will have to appear for an Interview. Details of the exam and syllabus for the exam will be released later.

As per the official notification, if suitable candidates are not found for a post then the same will be filled up in lower scale by suitable candidates.

