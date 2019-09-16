Mumbai Metro Begins Online Application For More Than 1,000 Vacancies

Mumbai Metro recruitment 2019: Application begins for more than 1,000 posts

Mumbai Metro Recruitment 2019: Maha Mumbai Metro Operation Corporation Limited, a Government of Maharashtra PSU, had recently announced recruitment on various posts. MMRDA will be recruiting on 1,053 posts. The posts available are Non-Executive posts including Junior Engineer, Safety Supervisor, Section Engineer, Station Manager etc. The online application process for MMRDA recruitment has begun today and will conclude on October 7, 2019. Candidates can check the recruitment notice on the official website for more details.

The eligibility requirement for each post is different and candidates are advised to check the recruitment advertisement to ascertain their eligibility for a post. Eligible candidates will be able to apply online through official website for MMRDA, 'mmrda.maharashtra.gov.in'.

One important eligibility criteria for recruitment is that candidates should possess knowledge of Marathi language (candidate will have to submit SSC or 10th examination certificate). Candidates who have not studied Marathi till 10th will have to pass Marathi examination as per Maharashtra Government ruling.

The selection process will involve a competitive examination followed by document verification process for shortlisted candidates.

Candidates can find the recruitment application link on the official website by following the path - Divisions -> Administration -> Recruitment.

As per the official notification, if suitable candidates are not found for a post then the same will be filled up in lower scale by suitable candidates.

