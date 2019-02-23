MHRD Sends Ordinance On Faculty Reservation Mechanism For Cabinet Approval

MHRD has sent an ordinance on reservation mechanism for faculties for Cabinet approval

An official from the Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD) confirmed on Friday that the ministry has sent an ordinance on reservation mechanism for faculties in universities for Cabinet approval. The HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar had, on February 11, said that if the review petition filed in Supreme Court is rejected, it will bring an ordinance. The official said that while the ministry filed a review petition a week ago, it also sent the ordinance for Cabinet approval a couple of days ago.

The official also said that if the ordinance is approved by the Cabinet, the ministry will withdraw its review petition from the top court.

UGC, following an order by the Allahabad High Court in April in 2017, had announced in March last year that an individual department should be the base unit while calculating the number of teaching posts which shall be reserved for the candidates from Scheduled Caste (SC) and Scheduled Tribe (ST).

The HRD Ministry had filed a review petition in Supreme Court after its special leave petition against the court order was rejected by the apex Court.

Various students and teachers organisations have been urging the government to bring an ordinance restoring the 200-point roster taking college or university as a unit for reservation in teaching posts.

