Meghalaya Teacher Eligibility Test On August 28: State Education Department

Meghalaya education department has notified that the Teacher Eligibility Test (MTET) will be held on August 28. The exam will be held for the selection of teachers for classes 1 to 8. The registration for the exam will be held from June 10 to July 10.

"Applications are invited for candidates who are citizens of India and who are permanent residents of Meghalaya, desirous of applying for appointment as Elementary School Teachers (Classes 1 to 8) and for teachers appointed to teach Classes 1 to 8 after the NCTE notification dated 23 August 2010 for applying the Meghalaya Teacher Eligibility Test (MTET) 2021," the Meghalaya Education Department has notified.

"Candidates who intend to sit for the test are instructed to check all details pertaining to the test from the education website," it has added.

In March, the state education minister had said that the teacher recruitment exam dates will be announced soon.

Apart from the teacher eligibility tests conducted by the state, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) conducts the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) at the national level. The recent edition of the CTET was held in January and the result have also been declared.

