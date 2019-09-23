Maharashtra Police Constable Recruitment: Registration Ends Today

Maharashtra police constable recruitment: Apply at mahapariksha.gov.in.

Registration process for Maharashtra Home Department Police recruitment exam concludes today. A total of 3357 vacancies in police constable post and 93 vacancies in prison sepoy post have been notified for Pune, Mumbai, Thane, Nagpur, Solapur, Ratnagiri, Dhule, Satara and other police units in Maharashtra. The online application submission link will close today.

Apply Online

Vacancy Details

Class 12th pass candidates, between 18-28 years of age, are eligible for this recruitment.

Candidates will be selected on the basis of their performance in the written test, interview and physical standard test. The physical standard test would carry a total of 50 marks. The written test would be of 100 marks and candidates would be allowed 90 minutes to attempt the exam.

Only those candidates who qualify the written test and physical standard test will be shortlisted for the interview.

The police department has also notified recruitment of drivers this month. 1,625 vacancies in driver posts were announced in different police units.

Reportedly, this is the first time candidates have to crack the written exam before the physical standard test.

Click here for more Jobs News

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.