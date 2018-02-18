Madhya Pradesh State Service Exam 2018 Begins

Answer Key and Online Response
MPPSC will release the question asked in the prelims exam and the model answer keys soon. Candidates who wish to challenge the responses can do so within seven days of the release of the provisional answer key. Candidates shall have to pay Rs 100 per challenge in the portal. Answer keys will be released at the official websites mppsc.nic.in and mppsc.com.
The final answer key will be released after going through the queries raised by candidates.
The selection process for State Services includes preliminary exam, main exam and a personal interview. The section process for Forest Services includes preliminary exam, main exam, physical fitness test, medical test, and a personal interview.
Online registration for the exam began in December 2017.
Comments
Click here for more Jobs News