MPPSC Exam Calendar 2026 OUT: Notifications Soon, Check Complete Schedule Here

MPPSC Exam Calendar 2026 OUT: Detailed examination schemes, syllabi, advertisements, and interview schedules will be released separately on the official website.

MPPSC Exam Calendar 2026 OUT: MPPSC clarified that the calendar is tentative and subject to change.

MPPSC Exam Calendar 2026 OUT: The Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) has released the tentative examination calendar for 2026 for candidates appearing in various examinations. Aspirants can check and download the schedule by visiting the portal, mppsc.mp.gov.in. The State Service Main Examination 2025 will be held after receiving directions from the high court.

MPPSC Tentative Exam Calendar 2026: Exam-wise Schedule

 ExamsTentative Schedule
Assistant Professor (Computer Science) Examination 2025January 4, 2026
Deputy Director (Grade-2) / Assistant Director (Technical) Exam  2025February 22, 2026
State Engineering Services Exam 2025March 22, 2026
State Service and State Forest Service Prelims 2026April 26, 2026
Assistant Professor Exam 2026 (Phase 1)July 12, 2026
Assistant Professor Exam 2026 (Phase 2)August 2, 2026
Assistant Professor Exam 2026 (Phase 3)August 30, 2026
State Service Main Exam 2026September 7 to September 12, 2026
State Forest Service Main Exam 2026September 27, 2026

MPPSC Exam Calendar 2026: How To Download

  • Visit the official website of MPPSC at mppsc.mp.gov.in
  • Click on the link related to the MPPSC tentative examination calendar 2026
  • A PDF containing the tentative exam dates will open on the screen
  • Download and save the examination schedule for future reference

MPPSC Exam Calendar 2026 OUT: Direct Link To Check Complete Schedule

How To  Apply For MPPSC post-wise recruitment In 2026

  • Visit the official website and click on the application link
  • Fill in the required details, upload relevant documents
  • Pay the application fee, and submit the form.
  • After submission, download and retain a copy of the application form for future use

MPPSC clarified that the calendar is tentative and subject to change due to administrative or judicial reasons. Detailed examination schemes, syllabi, advertisements, and interview schedules will be released separately on the official website. Candidates are advised to regularly visit the MPPSC official website at mppsc.mp.gov.in.

