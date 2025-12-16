MPPSC Exam Calendar 2026 OUT: Notifications Soon, Check Complete Schedule Here

MPPSC Exam Calendar 2026 OUT: The Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) has released the tentative examination calendar for 2026 for candidates appearing in various examinations. Aspirants can check and download the schedule by visiting the portal, mppsc.mp.gov.in. The State Service Main Examination 2025 will be held after receiving directions from the high court.

MPPSC Tentative Exam Calendar 2026: Exam-wise Schedule

Exams Tentative Schedule Assistant Professor (Computer Science) Examination 2025 January 4, 2026 Deputy Director (Grade-2) / Assistant Director (Technical) Exam 2025 February 22, 2026 State Engineering Services Exam 2025 March 22, 2026 State Service and State Forest Service Prelims 2026 April 26, 2026 Assistant Professor Exam 2026 (Phase 1) July 12, 2026 Assistant Professor Exam 2026 (Phase 2) August 2, 2026 Assistant Professor Exam 2026 (Phase 3) August 30, 2026 State Service Main Exam 2026 September 7 to September 12, 2026 State Forest Service Main Exam 2026 September 27, 2026

MPPSC Exam Calendar 2026: How To Download

Visit the official website of MPPSC at mppsc.mp.gov.in

Click on the link related to the MPPSC tentative examination calendar 2026

A PDF containing the tentative exam dates will open on the screen

Download and save the examination schedule for future reference

MPPSC Exam Calendar 2026 OUT: Direct Link To Check Complete Schedule

How To Apply For MPPSC post-wise recruitment In 2026

Visit the official website and click on the application link

Fill in the required details, upload relevant documents

Pay the application fee, and submit the form.

After submission, download and retain a copy of the application form for future use

MPPSC clarified that the calendar is tentative and subject to change due to administrative or judicial reasons. Detailed examination schemes, syllabi, advertisements, and interview schedules will be released separately on the official website. Candidates are advised to regularly visit the MPPSC official website at mppsc.mp.gov.in.