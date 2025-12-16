MPPSC Exam Calendar 2026 OUT: Notifications Soon, Check Complete Schedule Here

MPPSC Exam Calendar 2026 OUT: The Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) has released the tentative examination calendar for 2026 for candidates appearing in various examinations. Aspirants can check and download the schedule by visiting the portal, mppsc.mp.gov.in. The State Service Main Examination 2025 will be held after receiving directions from the high court.
MPPSC Tentative Exam Calendar 2026: Exam-wise Schedule
|Exams
|Tentative Schedule
|Assistant Professor (Computer Science) Examination 2025
|January 4, 2026
|Deputy Director (Grade-2) / Assistant Director (Technical) Exam 2025
|February 22, 2026
|State Engineering Services Exam 2025
|March 22, 2026
|State Service and State Forest Service Prelims 2026
|April 26, 2026
|Assistant Professor Exam 2026 (Phase 1)
|July 12, 2026
|Assistant Professor Exam 2026 (Phase 2)
|August 2, 2026
|Assistant Professor Exam 2026 (Phase 3)
|August 30, 2026
|State Service Main Exam 2026
|September 7 to September 12, 2026
|State Forest Service Main Exam 2026
|September 27, 2026
MPPSC Exam Calendar 2026: How To Download
- Visit the official website of MPPSC at mppsc.mp.gov.in
- Click on the link related to the MPPSC tentative examination calendar 2026
- A PDF containing the tentative exam dates will open on the screen
- Download and save the examination schedule for future reference
MPPSC Exam Calendar 2026 OUT: Direct Link To Check Complete Schedule
How To Apply For MPPSC post-wise recruitment In 2026
- Visit the official website and click on the application link
- Fill in the required details, upload relevant documents
- Pay the application fee, and submit the form.
- After submission, download and retain a copy of the application form for future use
MPPSC clarified that the calendar is tentative and subject to change due to administrative or judicial reasons. Detailed examination schemes, syllabi, advertisements, and interview schedules will be released separately on the official website. Candidates are advised to regularly visit the MPPSC official website at mppsc.mp.gov.in.