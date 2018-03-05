KTET December 2017 Results Published @ Ktet.kerala.gov.in, Keralapareekshabhavan.in; Check Now

Updates regarding KTET can also be found at the websites mentioned above.
KTET selection will comprise of four categories.
While first three categories will be for teacher posts of lower primary, upper primary and high school classes, respectively; the last category will be for language teachers in Arabic, Hindi, Sanskrit, Urdu (up to Upper Primary level), Specialist teachers and Physical Education teachers (up to High School level).
KTET December 2017 Results: How to check
The candidates who are searching for the KTET 2017 December exam results may follow the steps given here:
Step 1: Got to this website: keralapareekshabhavan.in
Step 2: Click on the link given near "KERALA TEACHER ELIGIBILITY TEST DECEMBER 2017 RESULT PUBLISHED"
Step 3: On next page, choose your Category first
Step 4: Then enter your Register Number and Date of Birth (dd/mm/yyyy)
Step 5: Click on Check results
Step 6: See your results
If the candidates are trying to access the results from the website ktet.kerala.gov.in, they can click on the link "CLICK HERE" given near "RESULTS PUBLISHED DECEMBER 2017" on the homepage and follow the steps given above from Step 3 onwards.
KTET or Kerala Teachers Eligibility Test 2017
