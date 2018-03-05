KTET December 2017 Results Published @ Ktet.kerala.gov.in, Keralapareekshabhavan.in; Check Now The Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan has released the Kerala Teachers Eligibility Test (KTET) 2018 December exam results at the official websites at ktet.kerala.gov.in and keralapareekshabhavan.in.

While first three categories will be for teacher posts of lower primary, upper primary and high school classes, respectively; the last category will be for language teachers in Arabic, Hindi, Sanskrit, Urdu (up to Upper Primary level), Specialist teachers and Physical Education teachers (up to High School level).



KTET December 2017 Results: How to check



The candidates who are searching for the KTET 2017 December exam results may follow the steps given here:



Step 1: Got to this website: keralapareekshabhavan.in



Step 2: Click on the link given near "KERALA TEACHER ELIGIBILITY TEST DECEMBER 2017 RESULT PUBLISHED"



Step 3: On next page, choose your Category first



Step 4: Then enter your Register Number and Date of Birth (dd/mm/yyyy)



Step 5: Click on Check results



Step 6: See your results



If the candidates are trying to access the results from the website ktet.kerala.gov.in, they can click on the link "CLICK HERE" given near "RESULTS PUBLISHED DECEMBER 2017" on the homepage and follow the steps given above from Step 3 onwards.



KTET or Kerala Teachers Eligibility Test 2017



The RTE Act 2009 directs the State to ensure the quality requirement for recruitment of teachers. The persons recruited as teachers should possess the essential aptitude and ability to meet the challenges of teaching at all levels of schooling. K-TET is an examination to assess the quality of teacher candidates for Lower Primary, Upper Primary and High School Classes in Kerala.



