Karnataka State Police Firemen, Other Recruitment: 1567 Vacancies Available

Karnataka State Police has begun application submission process for Firemen, Firemen driver and Fire Station Officer recruitment. The last date for submission of application is July 20. Class 10th pass candidates are eligible for the recruitment. Candidates must have cleared Class 10 pass from CBSE, ICSE, state board and open schools like NIOS. A total of 1,567 vacancies are available for recruitment out of which 36 are for Fire Station Officer post and 309 for Firemen Driver.

The last date for submission of fee for the recruitment is July 22.

The Karnataka State Police has also notified recruitment to various technical posts on contract basis for a period of 5 years. A total of 31 posts will be filled under Coastal Security Police based on consolidation salary and are recruited from retired Navy/ Coast Guard/ BSF (Water Wing) officers/ Staff. The last date for submission of application is July 10.

In addition to this, the application process for Armed Reserve Sub-Inspector of Police (Car / Dar) (Men) will close on July 16. The last date for submission of application fee is July 18.

