Karnataka State Police Sub Inspector Recruitment: Registration Open

Karnataka state police has invited application to fill vacancies in SI post.

Karnataka State Police has invited applications to fill over 400 vacancies in Police Sub Inspector post. The application forms are available on the official website of the Karnataka Police department. Candidates can fill and submit the application forms by May 3.

Apply Online

Graduates between 21-30 years of age are eligible for the post. Details regarding age limit relaxation is available on the official website.

Regarding in-service candidates, it has said that "in-service candidates must have put in 5 years minimum service as on May 3 as PC or HC or ASI in any wing of the Karnataka State Police."

Candidates will be selected on the basis of a written exam and physical standard test.

Candidates have to pay Rs 500 along with the application form. The application fee is Rs 250 for candidates belonging to SC, ST and Cat-01. The last date for payment of fees is May 5. Regarding fee, it has said that the payment should either be done in HDFC or in post offices only.

Click here for more Jobs News