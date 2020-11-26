Kerala TET In December, Registration Closes On November 27

Kerala Teacher Eligibility Test (KTET) will be held on December 28 and 29.

Kerala Teacher Eligibility Test (KTET) will be held on December 28 and 29. Registration process for the exam will close on November 27. Candidates can print the application form till November 28. Admit cards for the exam will be released on December 19. Candidates can download the admit card from the official website ktet.kerala.gov.in.

The KTET selection will comprise of four categories. While first three categories will be for teacher posts of lower primary, upper primary and high school classes, respectively; the last category will be for language teachers in Arabic, Hindi, Sanskrit, Urdu (up to Upper Primary level), Specialist teachers and Physical Education teachers (up to High School level).

'A person who scores 60% or more in the K-TET examination will be considered 'KTET passed' or 'K-TET qualified'. This will be the qualifying marks for all categories. There shall be no negative marks for the test. There is no age limit prescribed for candidates appearing for K-TET,” the official notification of the exam reads.

In the last KTET, the result of which was released in May 2020, 83,364 candidates had registered for the exams and 23,886 had succeeded. The total pass percentage in all four categories was 28.65.

