Kerala Public Service Commission (KPSC) Launches Official Facebook Page The Kerala Public Service Commission (KPSC) has launched its official Facebook page. The page was formally launched by PSC Chairman M.K. Sakeer.

New Delhi: The Kerala Public Service Commission (KPSC) has launched its official Facebook page. The page was formally launched by PSC Chairman M.K. Sakeer. The members of the commission and the Examination Controller were among those present at the formal launching of the Facebook page. The Facebook page is aimed to reach more candidates and keep them updated about the latest updates and recruitments being conducted by the PSC.



The facebook page will have news, photos, and videos about various functions of the PSC. The facebook page (www.facebook.com/Kerala-Public-Service-Commission-129299757758575) already has more than seven thousand likes and more than eight thousand followers.



Through the page, candidates would get easy and quick information about examinations, vacancies, examination schedule, interview schedule, admission ticket and call letter download, and results and merit list.



The page already has posts about five different vacancies. The posts being advertised are listed below and last date for application for these posts are January 17, 2018: Medical Officer

Junior Instructor

Junior Public Heath Nurse Grade II

Range Forest Officer

Assistant/Auditor - Government Secretariat/ KPSC/ AG/ LFAD

The commission held a meeting on Monday which decided to organise a valedictory session of the PSC's diamond jubilee celebrations at its headquarters on February 26. Governor P. Sathasivam will inaugurate the function.



