Kerala Public Service Commission (KPSC) Launches Official Facebook Page

The facebook page will have news, photos, and videos about various functions of the PSC. The facebook page (www.facebook.com/Kerala-Public-Service-Commission-129299757758575) already has more than seven thousand likes and more than eight thousand followers.
Through the page, candidates would get easy and quick information about examinations, vacancies, examination schedule, interview schedule, admission ticket and call letter download, and results and merit list.
The page already has posts about five different vacancies. The posts being advertised are listed below and last date for application for these posts are January 17, 2018:
- Medical Officer
- Junior Instructor
- Junior Public Heath Nurse Grade II
- Range Forest Officer
- Assistant/Auditor - Government Secretariat/ KPSC/ AG/ LFAD
The commission held a meeting on Monday which decided to organise a valedictory session of the PSC's diamond jubilee celebrations at its headquarters on February 26. Governor P. Sathasivam will inaugurate the function.
Click here for more Jobs News